Mary Lou McDonald takes legal action against RTE

The Sinn Fein leader has launched proceedings against the Irish national broadcaster in the High Court.

Dominic McGrath
Tuesday 26 April 2022 12:41
Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald has launched legal proceedings against RTE (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald has launched legal proceedings against RTE (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Wire)

The leader of Sinn Fein has initiated legal action against RTE.

Mary Lou McDonald has begun proceedings against the Irish national broadcaster in the High Court.

It has not yet been confirmed what the case specifically relates to.

A Sinn Fein spokesman said: “This is now a matter in litigation before the courts and it would be inappropriate to comment.”

Ms McDonald is being represented by McCartan & Burke Solicitors.

Recommended

An RTE spokesman said the broadcaster “does not comment on legal matters”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in