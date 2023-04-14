What the papers say – April 14

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

NHS strikes, the death of a fashion icon and MPs hitting out at Suella Braverman’s “racist rhetoric” lead the front pages across the UK on Friday.

The NHS is set for another round of strikes as nurse union members are set to reject the Government’s new pay deal, The Times reports.

The Daily Express leads with a report that the Duke of Sussex’s brief return to attend his father’s coronation will not be enough to mend his relationship with the royal family.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday that women do not have male genitalia, “broadsiding” Sir Keir Starmer, who last week said one in 10 women do have male genitalia, the Daily Mail reports.

The Guardian leads with more MPs “hitting out” at Suella Braverman’s “racist rhetoric”, accusing the Home Secretary of undermining the party for her own leadership ambitions.

Families are pleading for disabled children to be able to access their own savings, according to the i.

Official data shows that junior doctor strikes are among the reasons that fatalities tripled during the two-weeks before and after the British Medical Association walkouts, The Telegraph reports.

The Metro bids farewell to British fashion designer Dame Mary Quant, who died at the age of 93 on Thursday.

The FT leads with cost cuts at EY, with the company’s UK arm expecting staff cuts due to the collapse of the firm trying to split its global business in two.

Convicted rapist Iorworth Hoare has been granted his £7 million in lotto winnings, the Daily Mirror reports.

And the Daily Star says the price of deodorant has jumped to £5.