Manchester United star Mason Greenwood arrested on suspicion of breaching bail

The Manchester United player was first arrested in January over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman.

Aine Fo
Saturday 15 October 2022 12:48
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been arrested over an alleged breach of bail conditions (PA)
(PA Archive)

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been arrested over an alleged breach of bail conditions.

The 21-year-old was first held in January over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He was also questioned on suspicion of making threats to kill.

He has been on bail since.

A police spokesman said: “Greater Manchester Police are aware of an allegation regarding a 21-year-old man breaching his bail conditions and an arrest has been made on Saturday 15 October 2022.

“Enquiries are ongoing at this time.”

Within hours of the allegations surfacing online at the beginning of the year, the forward – who has made one appearance for England – was suspended from playing or training with the Old Trafford club.

Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its Fifa 22 game.

