‘Mass outage’ of Plusnet services fixed, broadband provider says

Plusnet has fixed a “mass outage” of its services, the broadband provider has said.

On Monday the wifi and mobile network company said on X, formerly Twitter, that it was investigating a “major service outage” after users said their internet had stopped working.

It said the issue lasted less than two hours.

It tweeted on Monday: “We’ve been made aware of a mass outage that’s currently being investigated as a priority.

“We don’t have an estimated fix time but are working hard to get this resolved quickly for you.”

In a statement later a spokesman said: “Earlier today some customers were unable to use their broadband.

“This issue has been resolved and they are back online. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.”