Brave student defies odds to graduate after surviving cancer three times

Mature student Georgina Tankard was diagnosed with three different types of cancer in 15 months while studying at university and has now graduated

Rod Minchin
Thursday 07 July 2022 11:30
Mature student Georgina Tankard was diagnosed with three different types of cancer in 15 months while studying at university and has now graduated (University of Bristol/PA)
Mature student Georgina Tankard was diagnosed with three different types of cancer in 15 months while studying at university and has now graduated (University of Bristol/PA)

A mature student diagnosed with three different types of cancer in 15 months has graduated from university.

Georgina Tankard, 53, learned of the first diagnosis just two days before she was due to start her Masters degree at the University of Bristol.

Despite everything, the mother of two achieved a distinction with the help of her “amazing” friends and family and the support of the university.

On Thursday she graduated in front of her husband and youngest daughter at the university’s Wills Memorial Building.

Recommended

She was last in the building’s Great Hall more than 30 years ago when she graduated from the university with her first degree.

Mrs Tankard had been a teacher and librarian when aged 48 she decided to go back to university to study for a psychology of education Masters.

She hoped the course would build on her understanding of children’s learning and mental health, so she could better help young people.

But the first of her breast cancer diagnoses in September 2017 – followed by an operation and five punishing weeks of radiotherapy – put her dream on hold.

During the treatment she also found a cancerous melanoma on her leg, which had to be surgically removed.

I get really emotional when I talk about it as my friends were just amazing

Georgina Tankard

Mrs Tankard, from Emersons Green, South Gloucestershire, missed a semester of study but returned in the new academic year.

Then came the letter – there was a lump in her other breast, containing a different type of cancer.

“I just felt a bit sick,” Mrs Tankard said.

“It was quite a lot more serious than the first breast cancer. But I knew what to expect this time.

“I was just like, ‘Okay, I’m back in the groove again.’ But this time I was a lot more informed, a lot more prepared.”

The student carried on studying with a reduced timetable, even as she once again underwent more surgery and radiotherapy.

This was followed by hormone therapy which left her with “fatigue, horrible anxiety and headaches which lasted for days”.

During this time, she had help from a “brilliant” counsellor at the university’s student counselling service, and also sought support through the NHS and a Bristol charity.

Cancer takes up a lot of time – I think I had over 100 appointments – but also a lot of headspace,” she said.

“I get really emotional when I talk about it as my friends were just amazing.

“I’m a really independent person but I realised I needed help and they made sure they were there.

“I had 40 radiotherapy sessions and I only did one alone. I called them my Team George.”

Soon Mrs Tankard was back to her studies full-time, finishing in June 2021 and receiving her distinction soon after.

She wrote her dissertation – which she now hopes to publish – on pupils’ experiences transitioning from primary to secondary school.

“It’s amazing to graduate here today, with my husband and daughter, who have seen all the hard work I put in at the kitchen table over the four years.

Recommended

“Plus, the last time I was here was when I graduated in 1989.”

She now plans to become a children’s counsellor.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in