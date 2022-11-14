Jump to content

Matt Hancock spared from I’m A Celeb trial for first time since entering jungle

The British public had previously voted for the former health secretary to complete a Bushtucker trial six consecutive times.

Connie Evans
Monday 14 November 2022 22:33
I’m A Celebrity… contestants endure snakes and snores in first night in jungle (ITV/PA)
I'm A Celebrity… contestants endure snakes and snores in first night in jungle (ITV/PA)

For the first time since entering the jungle last week, Matt Hancock has been spared from undertaking the latest I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Bushtucker trial.

The British public had previously voted for the former health secretary, 44, to complete a trial six consecutive times.

During Monday night’s episode of the ITV reality show, it was revealed that Chris Moyles, Boy George and Babatunde Aleshe will undertake Tuesday’s trial – named Angel of Agony – giving Hancock a break from dodging creatures and critters in an attempt to secure as many stars as possible for the camp.

Moyles, 48, Boy George, 61, and Aleshe, 36, will instead be tasked with collecting the stars while working as a team in the upcoming challenge.

Earlier in Monday’s episode, viewers saw Hancock take part in his sixth challenge, Deserted Down Under, which involved the MP for West Suffolk lying on his back in an underground pit as he attempted to unlock the valuable stars that were inside “hell holes” on either side of him.

Speaking after completing the challenge, which saw him secure seven out of 11 available stars while faced with spiders and cockroaches, as well as his biggest fear, snakes, Hancock revealed what he used to get himself through the challenge, saying: “It was definitely the calmest I’ve been in a trial.

“I thought of my children, I thought of Gina, I thought of everybody I loved. I just tried to be calm.”

Hancock was referring to his former political aide Gina Coladangelo, with whom he broke social distancing restrictions last year, ultimately leading to his resignation from his role as health secretary.

Leaked CCTV pictures published in The Sun in June 2021 showed Hancock kissing Ms Coladangelo, 45, in his departmental office while he was married to Martha Millar, with whom he has three children.

Elsewhere in the show, Mike Tindall amused his campmates with a story about a humorous interaction with his mother-in-law, the Princess Royal.

Speaking to fellow contestant Seann Walsh, the 44-year-old former England rugby player and wife of Zara Tindall, said: “I love a suit. My problem with suits is I overexaggerate dancing at weddings… I rip a lot of suits, trousers and stuff.”

To which comedian Walsh, 36, replied: “Course you do.”

Tindall continued: “The old slut drop gets me every time. I went to a wedding, ripped a suit, they were like, ‘Oh my god, what are you going to do?’

“I was like, ‘Don’t worry I’ve got a spare.’ They were like, ‘Who brings a spare suit?’ Someone who rips a lot of trousers brings a spare suit.”

He added: “Zara had like a 30th birthday, it was a disco Seventies-themed one, I was dancing on the dance floor, I had flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits – rugby player’s bum and legs – so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a slut drop in front of my mother-in-law.”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, an amused Walsh said: “Mike slut dropped in front of Princess Anne and that is not the end of the story.”

Tindall went on: “Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said ‘nibble my nuts’.”

Walsh and Aleshe laughed at Tindall’s revelation and applauded him for the hilarious story.

To finish, Tindall said: “As I’ve turned round, she’s gone, ‘I’d rather not.’ I’ve gone, ‘I’m going’ and walked off.”

Walsh in the Bush Telegraph continued: “What a legend. Absolute legend. I would love to go to a party with Mike.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.

