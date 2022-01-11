Hancock tests positive for Covid for a second time
The former health secretary said he is feeling ‘much better’ than the first time he contracted the virus.
Former health secretary Matt Hancock has tested positive for Covid-19 after contracting the virus for a second time.
Mr Hancock said he has been self-isolating at home since Monday afternoon following the test result.
“Yesterday afternoon I tested positive for coronavirus. I’ve been isolating at home since then,” he said on Twitter.
“Thankfully I feel fine. Much better than last time and that’s thanks to the vaccine. Get your booster now if you haven’t already.”
Mr Hancock initially contracted the virus in April 2020 at the height of the first wave of the pandemic, before vaccines were available.
He was forced to resign as health secretary in June 2021 after the leak of CCTV footage showing him cavorting in his office with an aide, in breach of social-distancing rules at the time.
