Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Eating testicles in jungle only job worse than being Chancellor – Jeremy Hunt

The comment came as Matt Hancock tucked into part of a camel’s penis, sheep’s vagina and cow’s anus.

Pa Reporters
Saturday 12 November 2022 19:51
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (PA)
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (PA)
(PA Wire)

Eating testicles in the jungle is the only job worse than being Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt has said.

His comment came as the nation watched former health secretary Matt Hancock eat part of a camel’s penis, sheep’s vagina and cow’s anus on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Mr Hancock, who had the Conservative Party whip removed after announcing his plans to join the ITV show, also ate a fish eye and had to drink an entire glass of blended meal worms accompanied with a witchetty grub garnish.

The MP said eating the tip of a camel’s penis was “soft and crunchy” and described the thought of eating a sheep’s vagina as “disgusting”.

After being served a cow’s anus, Mr Hancock added: “The texture’s terrible and all the time you’re thinking about what you’re eating. I don’t recommend it as a main course.”

Recommended

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Mr Hunt said: “I think eating testicles in the jungle is literally the only job in the world that’s worse than mine.”

Meanwhile, Stanley Johnson, father of former prime minister Boris Johnson and a former contestant on the show, told the BBC Mr Hancock is on “a kind of journey of redemption”.

Mr Johnson said: “I think that there is a case here that he is working something out.”

He said that it is “fantastically good television”, adding that Mr Hancock is raising the issue of dyslexia.

On Friday night’s episode, Mr Hancock said: “Do you know what it is actually, what I’m really looking for is a bit of forgiveness, that’s what I’m really looking for.”

Recommended

Mr Hancock was forced to quit as health secretary in June 2021 after breaking coronavirus social distancing rules by having an affair in his ministerial office with aide Gina Coladangelo.

After news broke that he had signed up for the reality show, the MP for West Suffolk had the Tory whip suspended and has come under fire from across the political divide.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in