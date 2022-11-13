Jump to content

What the papers say – November 13

Matt Hancock has been accused of neglecting his constituents in favour of appearing on reality television by his local vicar.

PA Reporter
Sunday 13 November 2022 01:50
What the papers say (PA)
(PA Archive)

Sunday’s front pages carry analysis which found Liz Truss’s “disastrous” mini-budget cost the country £30bn, reports that the Chancellor is preparing to “pile misery” on to voters in Thursday’s Autumn statement, the latest goings-on with Matt Hancock on I’m a Celebrity, and scenes of joy in Kherson following the retreat of Russian troops.

The Observer splashes with analysis by the Resolution Foundation which found the former PM’s government was responsible for about £30bn of the fiscal hole which the Treasury puts at £60bn, and which Jeremy Hunt will have to tackle in the autumn statement on Thursday.

The Sunday Express says Rishi Sunak “will invoke the spirit of Margaret Thatcher this week as he unveils his plan to rescue Britain’s ailing economy”, with MPs braced for cuts to police, education and council budgets to fill a £55billion black hole in public finances.

The Sunday Telegraph has the immigration minister declaring the use of “unsuitable” hotels for asylum seekers will end as ministers are understood to be looking at larger and less luxurious sites including disused student accommodation, defunct or underperforming holiday parks and, possibly, budget cruise ships, to house migrants.

In the streets of Kherson, The Sunday Times reports “crowds of euphoric residents” celebrated freedom after eight months of brutal Russian occupation.

Staying with the war, The Independent writes the PM has vowed to “call out” Russia for its war on Ukraine when he comes face-to-face with a member of Vladimir Putin’s inner circle for the first time as prime minister at the G20 summit.

Elsewhere, charities are facing a £500,000 shortfall as Christmas light fundraisers are scrapped due to the cost-of-living crisis, according to Sunday People.

The Daily Star on Sunday, The Sun on Sunday and the Sunday Mirror all lead with I’m a Celebrity as the former health secretary is subjected to more challenges, with the latter paper adding that Matt Hancock’s local vicar has hit out at him for going on television and neglecting his constituents.

