Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What the papers say – November 2

Matt Hancock swapping Westminster for the jungle dominates the front pages.

PA Reporter
Wednesday 02 November 2022 01:00
What the papers say – November 2 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – November 2 (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

Many of the Tuesday mastheads are led by former health secretary Matt Hancock signing up for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

The Daily Express, Daily Mirror and Metro all focus on “fury” from Covid-bereaved families over Mr Hancock’s decision.

Recommended

Following the news, The Sun says Mr Hancock has been suspended by the Tory party.

The Daily Star takes a typically sideways view of the issue.

Elsewhere, The Times and Daily Mail report a review has found vetting failures in the police recruitment process has allowed “hundreds if not thousands” of corrupt officers to join forces in England and Wales.

The Daily Telegraph leads with NHS bosses appealing for £7 billion in extra funding to tackle backlogs.

The Government has developed emergency plans to cope with potential seven-day blackouts in the event of a national power outage this winter, according to The Guardian.

The i says the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates to 3% in a bid to tackle soaring inflation.

Recommended

And the Financial Times leads with soaring profits for two of the world’s largest oil producers.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in