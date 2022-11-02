What the papers say – November 2

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Many of the Tuesday mastheads are led by former health secretary Matt Hancock signing up for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

The Daily Express, Daily Mirror and Metro all focus on “fury” from Covid-bereaved families over Mr Hancock’s decision.

Following the news, The Sun says Mr Hancock has been suspended by the Tory party.

The Daily Star takes a typically sideways view of the issue.

Elsewhere, The Times and Daily Mail report a review has found vetting failures in the police recruitment process has allowed “hundreds if not thousands” of corrupt officers to join forces in England and Wales.

The Daily Telegraph leads with NHS bosses appealing for £7 billion in extra funding to tackle backlogs.

The Government has developed emergency plans to cope with potential seven-day blackouts in the event of a national power outage this winter, according to The Guardian.

The i says the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates to 3% in a bid to tackle soaring inflation.

And the Financial Times leads with soaring profits for two of the world’s largest oil producers.