What the papers say – October 30

The death of Matthew Perry and the Israel-Hamas conflict are the leading stories on the front pages.

PA Reporter
Monday 30 October 2023 02:44
The death of Friends star Matthew Perry dominates the papers at the start of the working week.

The Daily Mirror, The Sun and Metro all lead with tributes to the actor, who died on Saturday at the age of 54.

Meanwhile, The Guardian and The Times report the UN has warned that civil order in Gaza is starting to break down.

The Financial Times reports Israeli forces are “gradually expanding” their ground assault against Hamas, while the Daily Express says the Middle East is “on a precipice”.

Hamas has been accused of blocking the exit of foreign citizens trapped in Gaza, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Mail carries first-hand accounts of the conflict.

The Independent reports figures have shown that little more than 1% of those who complain of abuse are given a domestic violence protection order.

And the Daily Star says dogs can tell the time by smell.

