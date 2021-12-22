Dame Maureen Lipman: Cancel culture could ‘wipe out’ comedy

The actress said ‘all the things that are being cancelled out are… the things that have always made people laugh’.

Ellie Iorizzo
Wednesday 22 December 2021 10:39
Dame Maureen Lipman said she fears cancel culture could ‘wipe out’ comedy (PA)
Dame Maureen Lipman said she fears cancel culture could ‘wipe out’ comedy (PA)
(PA Archive)

So-called cancel culture is putting society on the “cusp of wiping out comedy”, Dame Maureen Lipman has said.

The actress, who has had a varied career on stage, screen and television spanning more than five decades, said a “revolution” is taking place.

Cancel culture can see people withdraw support for public figures who have done or said something that is deemed to not be socially acceptable – a climate that could prove tricky for comedians.

All the things that are being cancelled out are... the things that have always made people laugh

Dame Maureen Lipman

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Dame Maureen said: “I think it’s a revolution, I think it’s in the balance whether we’re ever going to be funny again.

Recommended

“It’s a bit like laughter in church, something has to be forbidden to make you really laugh, to make you belly laugh – it’s when you shouldn’t be laughing and so, therefore, all the things that are being cancelled out are, I’m afraid, the things that have always made people laugh.

“This cancel culture, this punishment, it’s everywhere, you know, an eye for an eye – you said that therefore you must never work again.

“We’re on the cusp of wiping out comedy.”

The 75-year-old has found a new audience in recent years through her appearance on ITV soap Coronation Street as Evelyn Plummer since 2018, after a brief cameo in 2002.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in