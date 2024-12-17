Mauritius PM rejects Starmer’s draft Chagos sovereignty deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Keir Starmer’s deal to give up sovereignty over the Chagos Islands is in trouble after the new prime minister of Mauritius rejected its terms.

Navin Ramgoolam said the draft deal “would not produce the benefits that the nation could expect” and negotiations had restarted.

He said the new Mauritian administration has submitted its own suggestions to the UK, which has now responded with its counter-proposals.

Mauritius made clear that while it is still willing to conclude an agreement with the United Kingdom, the draft agreement which was shown to us after the general elections is one which, in our view, would not produce the benefits that the nation could expect from such an agreement Navin Ramgoolam

The UK struck a deal with Mr Ramgoolam’s predecessor to cede sovereignty over the islands – also known as the British Indian Ocean Territory – but lease back the strategically important UK-US military base on Diego Garcia.

But Mr Ramgoolam told his country’s parliament on Tuesday that during discussions with a delegation of UK officials last week “Mauritius made clear that while it is still willing to conclude an agreement with the United Kingdom, the draft agreement which was shown to us after the general elections is one which, in our view, would not produce the benefits that the nation could expect from such an agreement”.

“Therefore, Mauritius accordingly submitted counter-proposals to the UK so that an agreement which is in the best interest of Mauritius can be concluded.

“The response of the United Kingdom to our counter-proposals was received yesterday afternoon and is now being currently considered.”

We remain confident that the agreement is in both sides' shared interest Prime Minister's official spokesman

Senior figures in the incoming Trump administration have also voiced doubts over the agreement, which is aimed at securing the legal basis for the Diego Garcia facility.

The president-elect’s pick for secretary of state, Marco Rubio, warned in October that the agreement posed “a serious threat” to US national security by handing over the islands to a country allied with China.

But Downing Street insisted the deal was necessary to resolve a long-standing legal dispute over sovereignty.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the UK had been engaging with the new Mauritian government on the deal.

“The agreement we’ve struck with Mauritius protects the long-term secure operation of the UK-US base, which plays such a crucial role in regional and international security,” the spokesman said.

“There’s obviously been a change of leadership in Mauritius, and we’ve been engaging with the new administration on the details of the deal.

“We remain confident that the agreement is in both sides’ shared interest.”

Asked whether the UK had offered more money to the Mauritians for the 99-year lease on Diego Garcia, the spokesman said: “I’m obviously not going to get into the detail of private conversations.”