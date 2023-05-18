Mayor appointed to sounds of Metallica

Jump to content

Ben Mitchell
Thursday 18 May 2023 12:49
A lord mayor arrived at his appointment ceremony to the sounds of Metallica, in a noisy break with tradition.

Councillor Tom Coles chose the heavy metal band’s song Eye Of The Beholder to be played as he entered Portsmouth Guildhall for the ceremony to make him mayor of Portsmouth City Council on Tuesday.

The Labour politician also included a quote from the Star Trek language Klingon in his speech.

He told BBC Radio Solent he made the decision to “go with what he liked” when he made his choices.

He said: “It went down well with the audience, I had a really good feedback.

“It’s a good song to walk in to. It’s got a little build-up and then it’s got a good beat, it’s a great song.”

