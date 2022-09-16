Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Veteran ‘absolutely blown away’ after being invited to Queen’s funeral

“In an instant the answer was yes, of course,” the 71-year-old said.

Sam Russell
Friday 16 September 2022 10:00
A veteran made an MBE in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours said getting a call inviting him to the monarch’s funeral sparked a “special feeling” (PA)
A veteran made an MBE in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours said getting a call inviting him to the monarch’s funeral sparked a “special feeling” (PA)
(PA Wire)

A veteran made an MBE in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours said getting a call inviting him to the monarch’s funeral sparked a “special feeling”.

Robert Lodge, of Weeley Heath in Essex, said a “lady from the Cabinet Office rang me and explained that they wanted some recent recipients of the MBE to attend”.

“In an instant the answer was yes, of course,” the 71-year-old said.

“That’s a special feeling to get that invite.”

Mr Lodge, who joined the Army as an 18-year-old gunner and rose to the rank of captain in 27 years of service, was honoured for his work with the Red Cypher charity.

Recommended

The charity supports past and present members of 3rd Regiment Royal Horse Artillery and is so named because “our cap badge is a royal cypher with a red backing”, Mr Lodge said.

Mr Lodge met the Queen in Germany in 1984 when she visited a gunner parade in Dortmund.

“She was friendly, straight-talking as everyone knows her to be and a wonderful person,” he said.

“When I joined the Army in 1969 as an 18-year-old, you swear allegiance to the Queen or the Crown and her successors, and when you do that you start to understand what it is you’re getting involved in.

“The Queen was our captain general and King Charles will be our captain general on and on.”

Mr Lodge said he was “very sad” when he learned about the Queen’s death.

Only this country would produce the standard of organisation and pageantry that we’re seeing on the television

Robert Lodge

“When I was invited to the funeral, it’s a duty and I feel privileged, and, ‘Why me?’, but absolutely blown away with the fact I’ve been invited,” he said.

Mr Lodge said he has been asked to attend Westminster Abbey on Monday morning.

“It’s an honour and a privilege,” he said.

“I just feel very humbled.

“This year, MBE, Queen dying, being invited to her funeral… it’s all a bit surreal, really.

“But looking at the pictures on the television and all the people I speak to, there’s an outpouring of grief.

“It’s just amazing.

“Only this country would produce the standard of organisation and pageantry that we’re seeing on the television.

Recommended

“Absolutely amazing, outstanding, all the people involved with it.

“Never forget it.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in