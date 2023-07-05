Swimmer Miley hopes to inspire girls in sport as she is made MBE

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Olympic swimmer Hannah Miley said she hopes to encourage more girls into sport after receiving a royal accolade from the King.

The Scottish swimmer represented Team GB at three Olympic Games and claimed two gold medals for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in 2010 and 2014.

Miley, a former pupil of Inverurie Academy in Aberdeenshire, was made an MBE during an investiture ceremony at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Wednesday for her contribution to swimming and women in sport.

The double Commonwealth champion was one of 50 elite athletes to front the SayPeriod campaign aimed at banishing the stigma of menstruation.

At the time, she encouraged women and girls to use the term as she promoted healthy conversations around periods and female health.

Speaking after the ceremony, Miley said: “I feel very honoured and excited, lots of emotions. It’s a real privilege and something I wasn’t expecting.

“It’s nice to know that there is someone advocating for menstrual literacy and keeping girls healthy. Health is more than just sport, fitness and eating well. Sharing that passion with those who want to listen has been hugely important to me.

“Hopefully we will see some younger girls coming through, achieving bigger and better things and for them to take their career wherever they want to take it to.

“If I can be a small part in helping with that, that’s a job well done.

“It’s nice to be recognised for that and hopefully inspire young girls to stick with the sport and also for them to learn more about their bodies and remain healthy.”

Miley was one of 79 Scots recognised by Charles during Wednesday’s ceremony.

Sir Aziz Sheikh, a professor of primary care at Edinburgh University, was knighted for his research work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

His work saw him inform the UK Government on the progression of the virus from the start of the outbreak, by monitoring the spread, assessing which groups were high risk, and whether vaccines were effective.

Research conducted by Sir Aziz discovered the Omicron variant carried less risk of hospitalisation.

Following the investiture, he spoke of the “complete privilege” and said the King was “very gracious and so very appreciative of the work that the team had done”.

Lieutenant General Sir Nicholas Borton was made a Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath for his military service.

The senior Army officer commands the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps maintained by Nato.

He said the title was an “incredible honour after many years and also recognition for the support I’ve received from my family and the many people I’ve worked with in the Army and across the services”.