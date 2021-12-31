Honorary vice president of Magic Circle made MBE at 102
Henry Lewis started out in magic after finding a magic book in a pile of rubbish.
A 102-year-old magician who is an honorary vice president of The Magic Circle has been made an MBE in the New Year Honours list.
Henry Lewis has been given the honour for his services to fundraising and charitable causes.
Mr Lewis started out in magic as a youngster in Hackney east London after finding a magic book in a pile of rubbish.
According to a Facebook post from the assisted living facility where he lives, he then went on to give his first public show at his local town hall but has travelled across the world to perform.
In June this year, he told Jewish News that he has “really enjoyed” performing magic across the world as his hobby.
He was the president of the Inner Magic Circle and a member of the Society of American Magicians.
He is also a Fellow of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors and of the Incorporated Society of Valuers and Auctioneers.
When asked by Jewish News earlier this year the secret to long life, Mr Lewis said: “My advice would be: Be satisfied with what you’ve got.
“I’ve been lucky to have a life of more than 100 years, what more could I want?”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.