Senior Orangeman ‘surprised and humbled’ by MBE honour

Reverend Mervyn Gibson, a former policeman, is the Grand Secretary of the Orange Order.

Dominic McGrath
Wednesday 01 June 2022 22:30
Mervyn Gibson, the Grand Secretary of the Orange Order pictured in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)
Mervyn Gibson, the Grand Secretary of the Orange Order pictured in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

Mervyn Gibson, the Grand Secretary of the Orange Order, has spoken of his “surprise” at being made an MBE.

The former Royal Ulster Constabulary Special Branch officer becomes an MBE in recognition of his services to the community.

Rev Gibson, who recently led celebrations for Northern Ireland’s centenary at an Orange Order event in Belfast attended by around 100,000 people, was a member of the police for nearly two decades.

Mervyn Gibson speaks at an event to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Subsequently he became a Presbyterian minister, working in east Belfast.

Recommended

“I am very honoured and very humbled by it, I have to say,” Rev Gibson told the PA news agency.

“It is just a surprise, at the end of the day.

“When the letter comes through and you open it and read it, you sort of think – is this a joke from a friend?”

Mervyn Gibson, the Grand Secretary of the Orange Order pictured in Belfast. Picture date: Tuesday May 31, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story Honours Ulster Gibson. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Rev Gibson, a prominent figure in the unionist community, has been a leading voice in the campaign against the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol trading arrangements that have created barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and the region.

The senior Orangeman thanked his family as he insisted the honour was not only for him, but for all those who helped him down the years.

Recommended

“I have the support of my church, congregation, support of the community I work with in east Belfast and further afield,” he said.

“It is recognising all their work – while it is coming to me, there are so many people who have assisted me and helped me and supported me along the way.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in