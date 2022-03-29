McDonald’s launches new Crispy McFillet with ‘hint of truffle’ in UK
The £5.59 gourmet sandwich is being ‘sales tested’ across 41 Midlands restaurants from Wednesday
McDonald’s is trialling a new chicken burger with a sourdough-style bun and a “hint of truffle” on its UK and Ireland menus for a limited time only.
The £5.59 Crispy McFillet is being “sales tested” across 41 restaurants in the Midlands from Wednesday.
The fast good giant said the “crispier, crunchier” burger contains a chicken breast fillet, black pepper mayonnaise seasoned with truffle, and lettuce within a sourdough sesame bun.
McDonald’s chief marketing officer for the UK and Ireland, Michelle Graham-Clare, said: “We know how much our customers love our iconic chicken menu items, so we’ve taken our time to get the Crispy McFillet packed with flavour, to really satisfy our customers.
“We really believe this newest addition to our menu is the tastiest chicken burger in the UK and Ireland and we cannot wait to hear what our customers in the Midlands think of it.”
The sandwich is sold on its own for £5.59 and can also be ordered as a meal with a drink and fries.
