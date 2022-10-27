Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tribute to ‘much loved’ elderly couple killed in crash

Michael and Mary McDonald died in a three-car collision in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

Bronwen Weatherby
Thursday 27 October 2022 17:26
Michael and Mary McDonald. (Dyfed-Pwys Police)
Michael and Mary McDonald. (Dyfed-Pwys Police)

The family of an elderly couple who died in a three-car crash have paid tribute to them.

Michael and Mary McDonald, aged 86 and 78, died at the scene of the accident in Pembrokeshire, south-west Wales, on Tuesday.

The collision happened on the A4115 between Templeton and Cross Hands at around 5.30pm.

Mr and Mrs McDonald were originally from Birmingham, but had lived in Tenby since 1982.

In a statement, their family said: “Michael and Mary were much-loved parents to seven children and had 15 grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren.

Recommended

“They were devout Catholics who were actively involved in the parish community in Tenby over the past 40 years.

“They will be sadly missed by all.”

They added: “We would like to thank all the emergency services personnel who assisted at the scene.”

The pile-up involved a silver Hyundai i10, a white Peugeot 3008 and a silver Mini.

Three others were seriously injured in the crash, including two children, and they were taken to Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen for treatment.

Five emergency ambulances and two rapid response vehicles from the Welsh Ambulance Service, together with a crew from Cardiff’s Wales Air Ambulance base, responded to the incident.

The road was closed for more than eight hours while an investigation got under way before being reopened by 1.45am.

The force is now appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

In a statement, it said: “Sadly, an elderly man and an elderly woman, both travelling in the same car, died as a result of their injuries.

“Their next of kin has been informed.

Recommended

“One adult and two children have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to PS Paul Owen-Williams at Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in