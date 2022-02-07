Three men charged after police seize £120,000 worth of drugs
Officers also seized thousands of pounds in cash after stopping two vehicles in separate incidents.
Three men have been charged after police seized more than £120,000 worth of drugs in two separate incidents on the same day.
Officers recovered a four-figure sum of money, a quantity of cocaine and suspected MDMA when they stopped a Volkswagen Scirocco vehicle on Wallace Street, Glasgow at about 10am on Friday.
They then searched a property in the street and recovered cocaine, MDMA, heroin and mixing agent.
Police said the drugs recovered from the vehicle and the property have an estimated street value of about £83,350.
Two men, aged 18 and 25, were arrested and charged and were released on an undertaking to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date, police said.
Later on Friday, officers stopped a Volkswagen Golf vehicle on Wallace Street at about 6.35pm which led them to then search properties in North Dryburgh Road, Wishaw; Strathclyde Street, Dalmarnock and Kilbirnie Street, Glasgow.
Following the vehicle and property searches, a quantity of heroin, cocaine, and herbal cannabis was recovered with an estimated street value of £37,000, along with a four-figure sum of money.
Police said that a 37-year-old man was arrested and charged.
He was expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
Detective Inspector Craig McPhail said: “This was a significant recovery and, as a result of both searches, we have taken an estimate of over £120,000 worth of drugs off the streets.”
