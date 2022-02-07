Three men charged after police seize £120,000 worth of drugs

Three men have been charged after police seized more than £120,000 worth of drugs in two separate incidents on the same day.

Officers recovered a four-figure sum of money, a quantity of cocaine and suspected MDMA when they stopped a Volkswagen Scirocco vehicle on Wallace Street, Glasgow at about 10am on Friday.

They then searched a property in the street and recovered cocaine, MDMA, heroin and mixing agent.

Police said the drugs recovered from the vehicle and the property have an estimated street value of about £83,350.

This was a significant recovery and as a result of both searches, we have taken an estimate of over £120,000 worth of drugs off the streets Detective Inspector Craig McPhail

Two men, aged 18 and 25, were arrested and charged and were released on an undertaking to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date, police said.

Later on Friday, officers stopped a Volkswagen Golf vehicle on Wallace Street at about 6.35pm which led them to then search properties in North Dryburgh Road, Wishaw; Strathclyde Street, Dalmarnock and Kilbirnie Street, Glasgow.

Following the vehicle and property searches, a quantity of heroin, cocaine, and herbal cannabis was recovered with an estimated street value of £37,000, along with a four-figure sum of money.

Police said that a 37-year-old man was arrested and charged.

He was expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Craig McPhail said: “This was a significant recovery and, as a result of both searches, we have taken an estimate of over £120,000 worth of drugs off the streets.”