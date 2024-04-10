TV cosmetic doctor gave patient free botox in return for sex, tribunal rules

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A TV cosmetic doctor gave free botox to a patient in return for sex at his clinic, a medical tribunal has found.

Dr Tijion Esho, who has featured on ITV’s This Morning, BBC’s Morning Live and E4’s Body Fixers, had admitted to an improper emotional relationship with the woman, referred to as Patient A, with whom he exchanged “inappropriate” sexual messages on Instagram.

But the 42-year-old told a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing that he never had any physical sexual contact with Patient A who provided sex services via OnlyFans and webcams.

However an MPTS panel, sitting in Manchester, ruled that Dr Esho did have sexual intercourse with Patient A at his clinic in Newcastle upon Tyne in 2021 and administered botox free of charge.

It also ruled that he told her he “could get away with giving her botox in exchange for sexual services”.

The panel also found that, at a consultation months earlier, he had stroked her hair and rubbed himself against her after he made inappropriate comments on the shape of her bottom.

A year earlier, at another consultation, he made similar remarks to Patient A, again rubbed himself against her, and allowed her to masturbate him, the panel determined.

Among the “inappropriate” Instagram messages sent to Patient A between July 2019 and February 2022 was an exchange in September 2019 when he said: “What you doing to me lol. Morning Glory. Bloody have me wanting the real thing. That’s like every man’s dream.”

In November 2019 he posted: “Why you making me bulge lol. Send more, don’t be sorry lol.”

The following month he wrote “Lol loving the tongue” and “Ha free mls I’d need the whole booty and more”.

The tribunal determined that Dr Esho’s account did not accord with the contemporaneous messaging and his subsequent explanation for events contained new and additional material not set out in his statement Tribunal chairwoman Debi Gould

Weeks later he told her: “My God having you for a night/every night is a dream but if we do it for mls I break the doctors code and I’d be a dead man x lol.”

The panel ruled the conduct of the doctor, also known as Oluwafemi Esho, was sexually motivated but did not find Patient A to be vulnerable because of her profession.

In finding that Dr Esho administered free botox after sex in his clinic, tribunal chairwoman Debi Gould said: “The tribunal determined that Patient A’s account was internally consistent in relation to key events.

“It also considered her evidence about sexual interactions was open, straightforward and not exaggerated.

“Moreover, the tribunal found Patient A’s account consistent with the messaging.

“By contrast, the tribunal determined that Dr Esho’s account did not accord with the contemporaneous messaging and his subsequent explanation for events contained new and additional material not set out in his statement.

“The tribunal also considered that Dr Esho’s account was not credible.”

Miss Gould noted Patient A had not criticised Dr Esho’s medical skills and that significant evidence was heard about the positive good character of the doctor who had practised for 18 years without blemish.

The hearing will reconvene later this month to decide whether Dr Esho’s fitness to practise is impaired because of his misconduct.

Dr Esho featured on the ITV morning programme to provide his medical opinion and comment on cosmetic surgery discussions.

He was also regularly consulted on Body Fixers for E4, a channel operated by Channel 4, which aired for two seasons in 2016 and 2017, and made appearances on segments of BBC’s Morning Live until the summer of 2022.

Dr Esho is the founder of the Esho Clinic, which also has locations in London, Liverpool and Dubai, and has a host of celebrity clients.

In a statement, Dr Esho said: “I am disappointed that the MPTS has today found against me in relation to the charges, which I denied.

“Throughout the hearing and investigation, with which I have co-operated fully, I stressed that I deeply regretted the mistakes which I made in engaging in communications with Patient A, and I admitted to the charges which related to those serious errors of judgement.

“I am truly sorry for those actions, and apologise to everyone I let down as a result.

“However I have always been clear that whilst my conduct in communicating with Patient A was wrong, I repeat categorically that it never crossed over into any physical sexual contact.

“Whilst I respect the MPTS and the process, I do not agree with its decision.

“My life’s work has been and will remain focused on helping people. I remain dedicated fully to this purpose. I am incredibly grateful to my patients and friends who supported me throughout this incredibly difficult period.”