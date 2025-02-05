Meghan thanks singer Billie Eilish for heartfelt LA wildfires donation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex has posted a new video opening a special gift donated by singer Billie Eilish for a family whose home was burned by the Los Angeles wildfires.

Posting to Instagram, Meghan explained how she got in touch with a mother and daughter whose home was “left in ashes” by the blazes that destroyed more than 12,000 homes.

Among the 15-year-old’s possessions burned in the fire was a Billie Eilish T-shirt that had been left in the washing machine.

Meghan told her followers: “All that she’d been looking for in her home was the T-shirt from the Billie Eilish concert she’d just gone to.

“I said, ‘well, I don’t know, Billie Eilish but I’m going to figure out how to get you this shirt’.

“I thought of everybody that I knew, and I made a voice note and I was like, ‘please, can someone get this voice note to Billie Eilish’.”

In the video, Meghan opens a package to reveal the singer had signed a box full of merchandise for the 15-year-old.

“Let’s keep supporting those affected by the California wildfires,” the duchess captioned the video.

“Thanks to everyone who made this possible but most importantly, thank you to our first responders who are the community’s real heroes.”

Last month, Meghan and Harry visited a meal distribution site for people affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

The pair were filmed by local news outlet Fox 11 on Friday and were seen hugging people and speaking to emergency crews at the Pasadena Community Centre in Los Angeles.

The couple also met Victor Gordo, mayor of Pasadena, and in the footage, they are seen speaking to World Central Kitchen founder, chef Jose Andres.