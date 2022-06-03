In Pictures: Royal reunion on day two of Jubilee celebration

A service of thanksgiving saw Harry and Meghan make their first public appearance during their trip to the UK.

Pa
Friday 03 June 2022 16:43
Peter Phillips, the Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex and Zara Tindall after the service (PA)
Peter Phillips, the Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex and Zara Tindall after the service (PA)
(PA Wire)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for a celebration of the Queen in St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

Although the Queen had opted to watch the service from her Windsor Castle home after suffering some discomfort during public events on Thursday, Harry and Meghan’s first public appearance during their return visit to the UK was welcomed by many.

The Duke of Cambridge was seated apart from his brother Harry (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a smile (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive at St Paul’s (Dan Kitwood/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

The National Service of Thanksgiving on Friday fell on the second day of commemorations marking the monarch’s milestone 70-year reign.

Meghan spoke to Harry’s cousins Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall as they left the service (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)
The Prince of Wales waves as he and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)
Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie. The Prime Minister gave a reading during the service, which was also attended by every living former prime minister (Matt Dunham/PA)
(PA Wire)

Before the service, an honour guard made up of members of the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force lined the steps on either side of the Great West Door of St Paul’s – although the warm London temperatures proved difficult for some in full dress uniform.

A Guard of Honour ahead lived the cathedral steps (Henry Nicholls/PA)
(PA Wire)
One member of the ceremonial guard felt unwell during the arrivals (Henry Nicholls/PA)
(PA Wire)
While another guardsman fainted and had to be helped away (Henry Nicholls/PA)
(PA Wire)

Later, the Princess Royal travelled to Scotland where she marked her mother’s milestone by feeding penguins and meeting young Ukrainian refugees on a visit to Edinburgh Zoo.

The Princess Royal feeds penguins during her visit to Edinburgh Zoo (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)
The Princess Royal was accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Queen was celebrated at other Jubilee events around the country, and as a keen horseracing fan she was missed by the crowds at the Epsom Derby Festival.

While the Queen had opted to stay in Windsor, fans outside the cathedral brought along a cardboard cut-out (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)
Racegoer Anna Gilder holds a God Save The Queen clutch bag on Ladies Day during the Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Women await the start of a tea dance at Belfast City Hall (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Wire)
Fans young and old gathered to raise a cup of tea in toast to the Queen (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Wire)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in