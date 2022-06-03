In Pictures: Royal reunion on day two of Jubilee celebration

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for a celebration of the Queen in St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

Although the Queen had opted to watch the service from her Windsor Castle home after suffering some discomfort during public events on Thursday, Harry and Meghan’s first public appearance during their return visit to the UK was welcomed by many.

The Duke of Cambridge was seated apart from his brother Harry (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a smile (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive at St Paul’s (Dan Kitwood/PA) (PA Wire)

The National Service of Thanksgiving on Friday fell on the second day of commemorations marking the monarch’s milestone 70-year reign.

Meghan spoke to Harry’s cousins Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall as they left the service (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

The Prince of Wales waves as he and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie. The Prime Minister gave a reading during the service, which was also attended by every living former prime minister (Matt Dunham/PA) (PA Wire)

Before the service, an honour guard made up of members of the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force lined the steps on either side of the Great West Door of St Paul’s – although the warm London temperatures proved difficult for some in full dress uniform.

A Guard of Honour ahead lived the cathedral steps (Henry Nicholls/PA) (PA Wire)

One member of the ceremonial guard felt unwell during the arrivals (Henry Nicholls/PA) (PA Wire)

While another guardsman fainted and had to be helped away (Henry Nicholls/PA) (PA Wire)

Later, the Princess Royal travelled to Scotland where she marked her mother’s milestone by feeding penguins and meeting young Ukrainian refugees on a visit to Edinburgh Zoo.

The Princess Royal feeds penguins during her visit to Edinburgh Zoo (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

The Princess Royal was accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

The Queen was celebrated at other Jubilee events around the country, and as a keen horseracing fan she was missed by the crowds at the Epsom Derby Festival.

While the Queen had opted to stay in Windsor, fans outside the cathedral brought along a cardboard cut-out (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

Racegoer Anna Gilder holds a God Save The Queen clutch bag on Ladies Day during the Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Women await the start of a tea dance at Belfast City Hall (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)