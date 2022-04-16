In Pictures: Sun shines on Harry and Meghan as they attend Invictus Games event

The couple, who are estranged from the royal family, held hands and took rides in vehicles driven by children at The Hague.

Saturday 16 April 2022 15:10
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark the Hague (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s return to Europe continued with another public appearance at the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Harry, who founded the event for disabled military personnel before the rift with the royal family that led to him moving to the US, arrived hand-in-hand with wife Meghan for a Land Rover challenge which saw people of all ages showcase their skills behind the steering wheel.

The couple were both driven in mini vehicles by children, and also took time to chat to competitors.

The Duchess of Sussex attending the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)
Meghan is driven by Mya Poirot, five (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Harry with Scarlet Vroegop, four, in a toy Land Rover (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)
Harry is given a tour (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Harry and Meghan had met the Queen and the Prince of Wales before travelling on to the Netherlands for the event.

The couple have not brought their children, Archie and Lilibet, with them for their visit to Europe.

While Meghan is happy to take a back seat (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)
Harry driving during the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)
Meghan hugs a UK supporter during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)
The Duke of Sussex chats to competitors (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Meghan laps up the sunshine (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)
Meghan and Harry hold hands (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

