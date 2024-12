Duke of Sussex says security, privacy and family freedom keep him in the US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Duke of Sussex said he has no plans to take his family back to Britain following his 2020 relocation to the US.

Speaking to Andrew Sorkin at The New York Times Dealbook Summit on Wednesday, Harry was asked if he plans to remain in America for good.

“I do,” he said.

“I very much enjoy living here and bringing my kids up here.”

One of my biggest weaknesses is feeling helpless Duke of Sussex

The duke then added that his American life, free of royal responsibilities, feels “as though it’s the life my mum wanted” for him.

He said that he, his wife former actor Meghan Markle, and their two children Archie and Lilibet are afforded a level of privacy in the US, as well as a life of activities they “undoubtedly wouldn’t be able to do in the UK” due to security concerns.

Harry took legal action against the Home Office over the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of taxpayer-funded protection when in the country.

The decision led the duke to fight for it to be restored in a series of court proceedings, with the High Court rejecting his case in February.

In a judgment in February, retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane rejected the duke’s case and concluded Ravec’s approach was not irrational nor procedurally unfair.

The duke’s initial bid to bring an appeal was refused after he lost a High Court challenge over the decision, but he can now take his case directly to the Court of Appeal.

For now, Harry says his focus is on “being the best husband and the best dad that I can be”.

The duke also spoke of life in the spotlight, his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, and how royal life impacted his mental health.

“I think again, when you are kind of trapped within this bubble, it kind of feels like there’s no way out,” Harry said.

“What happened to my mom and the fact that I was a kid and felt helpless, there comes the inner turmoil. I felt helpless.

“One of my biggest weaknesses is feeling helpless.”

The duke added that what concerned him the most was “worrying that would happen to me, or to my wife, or to my kids”, referencing his mother’s 1997 death in Paris as paparazzi chased her car through the French city.

The Duchess of Sussex made a solo appearance at a fundraising gala in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday night.

Meghan, wearing a black gown, was pictured with the American actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry at the Paley Honors gala held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.