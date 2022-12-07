Meghan thanks fans ahead of Netflix show

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duchess of Sussex has thanked supporters after winning an award for her podcast hours before the launch of a tell-all Netflix show.

Meghan said Archetypes had picked up the top podcast honour at the People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday night.

In a post on her and Harry’s Archewell website, Meghan said: “Thank you to all the supporters and fans of Archetypes who voted for us for this special People’s Choice Award.

“I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative.

“And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them, and with each of you listening.

“It has been such a labor of love with an amazing team who were each instrumental in helping to bring this series to life.”

The website also released further details of Harry’s visit to Pearl Harbor last month to mark Pearl Harbor Day today, which was widely reported at the time.

It comes just hours before the launch of the couple’s Netflix show, which is due to begin streaming on Thursday.

The royal family is bracing itself for bombshell revelations, with Harry speaking of a “hierarchy in the family”, a “dirty game”, and warning “we know the full truth” in a trailer for the show.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also received the Ripple of Hope Award at a gala by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation on Tuesday night for their activism work in New York.

The accolade honours exemplary leaders across government, business, advocacy, and entertainment, and the pair were recognised for their racial justice and mental health work.

During the ceremony the couple announced a new collaboration between their foundation The Archewell Foundation and the RFKHR – the Archewell Foundation Award for Gender Equity in Student Film.

“Our hope with this award is to inspire a new generation of leadership in the arts, where diverse up and coming talent have a platform to have their voices heard and their stories told,” the couple said in a statement.

“The values of RFK Foundation and The Archewell Foundation are aligned in our shared belief of courage over fear, and love over hate.

“Together we know that a ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change.”