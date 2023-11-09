Sussexes meet military families in San Diego ahead of Remembrance weekend

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the opening of a new Navy Seal Foundation training centre for military veterans in San Diego.

Harry and Meghan, both wearing red Remembrance poppies, joined a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Warrior Fitness Programme facility.

They watched and clapped as the foundation’s chief executive Robin King cut the red ribbon with an oversized pair of golden scissors.

Ms King said with a smile to the former working royals: “You’ve done this before, right?” causing them both to laugh.

Meghan offered her congratulations to the foundation.

The centre aims to help servicemen and women and veterans, with their families, transition to daily life mentally and physically after combat service.

Harry, who served on the front line in Afghanistan, was stripped of his military patronages by the late Queen after stepping down as a senior working royal.

Earlier on Monday, Harry and Meghan visited servicemen and women and veterans and their families at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California.

They spent time hearing about Operation Bigs – a mentoring programme for children of military families to share experience of the challenges faced by having a parent in the armed forces.

Harry’s father the King turns 75 on Tuesday, and is said to be celebrating with a party for close family and friends at Clarence House.

It was reported Harry and Meghan turned down an invitation, but the couple’s team has insisted he was not invited.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes said: “In response to UK media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday.”