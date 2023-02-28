Mel B presses Keir Starmer to make tackling domestic abuse a key mission

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mel B has urged Sir Keir Starmer to make tackling domestic violence one of his “national missions” if he becomes prime minister.

The Labour leader said he would make the issue a priority after being grilled by the Spice Girl, a survivor of domestic abuse who is campaigning for change.

Sir Keir said a “powerful strand” within his pledge to “make Britain’s streets safe” is tackling violence against women and girls.

He unveiled five missions last week to improve the nation, including securing high sustained growth and building an NHS fit for the future.

But Mel B, sitting alongside Sir Keir at a Woman’s Aid panel, demanded that he adds a sixth mission: tackling domestic violence.

“If you’re going to talk about your five main things you have to add another one on that is specifically domestic abuse,” she said.

As the audience laughed at her sustained questioning, she said: “You may well laugh but I’m being bloody serious.

“It needs to be a standalone thing that we get educated on from the ground up, inside out.”

Sir Keir said he “absolutely will make it a priority” if he is prime minister, but did not commit to a sixth national mission.

He said “end-to-end change” is needed and “tinkering around the edges isn’t going to make a difference”.

Mel B, a patron of the Women’s Aid charity, described herself as a “big fan” of Sir Keir’s and expressed confidence that he will win the next general election.

But she warned him: “Keir, I’m holding you to everything. I will come after you, I will.

“For every survivor and everybody’s voice out there that can’t be heard I am their voice – so watch out. Because I really do like you.”