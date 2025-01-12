Badenoch has ‘clear direction’ for Tories but policy takes time – Stride

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch “has very clear direction” but it takes time to come up with “the right policy platform”, a member of her shadow cabinet has said.

Shadow chancellor Mel Stride defended his party leader who has previously said she will not “rush out” policy positions, arguing there is no “quick fix” following the Tories’ 2024 election defeat.

Mrs Badenoch has claimed the process of rebuilding the party is a “marathon, not a sprint” and warned there were a number of challenges to face, including the local elections which she said would be “very difficult”.

Mr Stride said the Tories have a “huge mountain to climb” after the last general election but they “have the time to do it”.

He told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “There will not be a general election for probably another four, four-and-a-half years. We have absolutely got to regain the trust on a number of areas including, and most significantly, the economy.

“I am absolutely confident that under Kemi’s leadership – she has very clear direction, she knows what her conservative principles are – that we will do the hard yards and that deep and thoughtful work to come up with the right policy platform that means that we can get back into political contention.

“These things take time. We need to re-earn that respect from the electorate and that’s what we’ll be doing over the coming months and years.”

Mrs Badenoch became Tory leader in November, defeating Robert Jenrick to replace Rishi Sunak.

The MP for North West Essex said in her victory speech that the party needs to be “honest” about the mistakes they made in government, and spent the leadership contest focusing on “principles” instead of policy.

But critics have said swift action is needed to see off the threat of Reform UK, which has been buoyed by a series of Conservative defections and a boost in the polls putting it within a few points of Labour and the Tories.