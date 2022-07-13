Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Men charged with possession of handwritten notes by Eagles founder Don Henley

The valuable documents included lyrics from the band’s famous Hotel California album.

Mike Bedigan
Wednesday 13 July 2022 05:34
Three men have been charged in the US for possessing handwritten notes worth over one million dollars (£840,000) belonging to one of the Eagles founding members Don Henley (PA Archive)
Three men have been charged in the US for possessing handwritten notes worth over one million dollars (£840,000) belonging to one of the Eagles founding members Don Henley (PA Archive)
(PA Archive)

Three men have been charged in the US for possessing handwritten notes worth over one million dollars (£840,000) belonging to one of the Eagles founding members Don Henley.

Prosecutors said that Glenn Horowitz, 66, Craig Inciardi, 58, and Edward Kosinski, 59, knew that the documents – which included the lyrics for songs from the band’s famous Hotel California album – were stolen.

The men attempted to sell the manuscripts, manufactured false provenance, and lied to auction houses, potential buyers, and law enforcement about the origin of the material, the New York District Attorney’s office said.

Glenn Horowitz (left), Craig Inciardi and Edward Kosinski appear in criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes from the famous Eagles album (John Minchillo/AP)
(AP)

They had also allegedly engaged in a “years-long campaign to prevent Henley from recovering the manuscripts” the department said.

Recommended

The manuscripts included lyrics to Eagle’s songs such as Hotel California, Life in the Fast Lane, and New Kid In Town.

They were originally stolen in the late 1970s by an author who had been hired to write a biography of the band, the DA’s office said.

In 2005 the biographer sold the documents to Horowitz, a rare books dealer, who in turn sold them to Inciardi and Kosinski.

2JDP0HT Edinburgh, Scotland, UK. 22nd June, 2022. Eagles perform live at Murrayfield Stadium as part of there Hotel California, USA. , . Current Band Members: Don Henley – lead and backing vocals, drums, percussion, rhythm guitar Joe Walsh – lead and rhythm guitars, backing and lead vocals, keyboards Timothy B. Schmit – bass guitar, backing and lead vocals, harmonica Vince Gill – rhythm and lead guitars, backing and lead vocals Current touring musicians Scott F. Credit: Alan Rennie/Alamy Live News

When Henley learned that Iniciardi and Kosinski were trying to sell portions of the manuscripts, he filed police reports, told the defendants that the materials were stolen, and demanded the return of his property – which the men refused.

Horowitz, Inciardi and Kosinksi were charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with one count of conspiracy in the fourth degree.

Inciardi and Kosinski were also charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the first degree.

Horowitz was charged with attempted criminal possession of stolen property in the first degree and two counts of hindering prosecution in the second degree.

The Eagles’ famous Hotel California album (Alamy/PA)

“New York is a world-class hub for art and culture, and those who deal cultural artifacts must scrupulously follow the law,” said District Attorney Bragg

“There is no room for those who would seek to ignore the basic expectations of fair dealing and undermine the public’s confidence and trust in our cultural trade for their own ends.

Recommended

“These defendants attempted to keep and sell these unique and valuable manuscripts, despite knowing they had no right to do so.

“They made up stories about the origin of the documents and their right to possess them so they could turn a profit.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in