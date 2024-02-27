Men charged with preparing terrorist act after probe into ‘right-wing activity’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three men will appear in court charged with the preparation of an act of terrorism following an investigation into suspected “extreme right-wing activity”, police have said.

Brogan Stewart and Marco Pitzettu, both 24, and Christopher Ringrose, 33, are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East said the three men were arrested at their homes last Tuesday following its investigation into suspected extreme right-wing activity.

A 46-year-old man from Leicester was also arrested as part of the probe and later released without charge.

The trio’s homes were searched during the “pre-planned, intelligence-led” operation and on Wednesday warrants were granted to extend their detention, police added.

Stewart, from Leeds, West Yorkshire; Pitzettu, from Derby, Derbyshire; and Ringrose, from Cannock, Staffordshire; are all charged preparing an act of terrorism under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.