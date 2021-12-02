Men charged over death of grandfather who disappeared during charity cycle

Anthony Parsons was last seen on October 2, 2017 outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel, Argyll and Bute.

Lucinda Cameron
Thursday 02 December 2021 09:10
Anthony Parsons’s disappearance in October 2017 sparked wide searches (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Archive)

Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a cyclist reported missing four years ago.

Former Navy petty officer Anthony Parsons, also known as Tony, went missing in 2017 aged 63 while on a charity cycle from his home in Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, to Fort William.

He was last seen at around 11.30pm on October 2 that year outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel, Argyll and Bute.

Anthony Parsons went missing on a charity cycle in October 2017 (Police Scotland/PA)
The grandfather’s remains were discovered in January this year in a remote area of ground close to a farm near the A82 at Bridge of Orchy.

Police Scotland said two men aged 29 have been arrested and charged in connection with his death.

They are due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Thursday.

The funeral of Anthony Parsons was held in April this year (Andrew Milligan/PA)
At a funeral service for Mr Parsons at Stirling Crematorium in April, his family urged anyone with information to come forward, saying they “still need answers” about his death.

Detective Inspector John McFall of the Major Investigations Team led the inquiry into Mr Parsons’s death.

He said: “I would like to offer my thanks to the local community for all their help and assistance throughout this investigation and to those who came forward with significant information.”

