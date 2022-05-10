Scientists try to unpick link between coffee and cholesterol

Espresso coffee consumption was significantly associated with increased cholesterol in the blood.

Andy Gregory
Tuesday 10 May 2022 23:30
A new study links coffee brewing methods with varying levels of raised cholesterol (PA)
(PA Archive)

Men who drink espressos could have higher cholesterol levels than women, a new study suggests.

Previous studies have linked naturally occurring chemicals in coffee with higher levels of cholesterol in the blood, an issue which is linked to heart problems including stroke.

To examine the link between brewing method and cholesterol, a team of academics from Norway set out to look at the way people drink their coffee and also assess the levels of cholesterol in their blood.

