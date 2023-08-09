Provost of Oxford University college is appointed chair of Historic England

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The head of an Oxford University college has been appointed as the new chair of Historic England.

Lord Mendoza, provost of Oriel College, called it a “great honour” after being appointed to the role by the Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer.

Lord Mendoza was appointed as commissioner for culture at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in 2020, during the Covid pandemic.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson nominated him for a life peerage that same year and he was awarded a CBE in the New Year Honours list in 2022.

I look forward to ensuring the ongoing protection of the nation’s heritage estate and demonstrating the importance, beauty and value of our heritage to a wider society Lord Mendoza, Oriel College

He said: “To be appointed the next chair of Historic England is a great honour.

“In my role as commissioner for culture, I have worked closely with Historic England and greatly appreciated the ways in which this outstanding organisation cares for the country’s astonishing breadth of historic buildings, monuments and landscapes.

“England’s historic environment holds deep meaning for people.

“Over the last few years, we have witnessed its impact in regeneration, education and cultural development across the country.

“I look forward to ensuring the ongoing protection of the nation’s heritage estate and demonstrating the importance, beauty and value of our heritage to a wider society.”

Lord Mendoza also chairs the Government’s Culture and Heritage Capital Board.

He previously served as a commissioner of Historic England between 2016 and 2019 and was chair of building conservation charity, The Landmark Trust, for 10 years until 2021.

Lord Mendoza attended Oriel College in 1978 and studied geography. He became provost in 2018.