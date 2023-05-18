Kate meets children who helped design ‘anxiety toolkit’ for charity

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess of Wales has arrived at the Anna Freud Centre to meet pupils who have helped design the organisation’s “anxiety toolkit” for young people.

Kate is marking Mental Health Awareness week by visiting the centre, which she supports as patron, to meet experts, academics and schoolchildren supporting the charity’s work.

The centre runs vital research and training programmes and develops and shares practice to support child and family mental health.

With this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week shining a spotlight on how anxiety affects the lives of many youngsters, the princess will take part in discussions on how evidence-based research, clinical expertise and young people’s lived experience can be used to help children.

Kate will also join a group of secondary school students who have just taken part in a series of classroom activities that explored how they deal with their own anxious feelings.