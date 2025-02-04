Runner to stop at every station on train network in fundraising challenge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fundraiser is preparing to run to every station on a railway network in just over a day to raise money for a domestic abuse charity.

Alex Rigby will run through the night to get to each of the 69 stations on the Merseyrail network in a challenge he hopes to complete within 27 hours.

Last year the 33-year-old, who works as a fundraiser for Centre 56 nursery, ran 56 miles along the network’s Northern Line, but this route will see the distance almost doubled with 107 miles to cover.

He told the PA news agency: “I just thought I’ve got to go big or go home really.

“Merseyrail are our charity partners for two years and I wanted to make the most of the second year.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the charity and for me and we’ve got to make the most of it.”

Mr Rigby has been plotting the route, which will see him travel to stations in Cheshire, Merseyside and Lancashire, since July.

He plans to set off from Chester at 3pm on Friday February 28, and run along the Wirral peninsula to West Kirby, New Brighton and Birkenhead.

He has not yet revealed how he plans to get across the River Mersey, which trains travel underneath in a tunnel, but he is aiming to be running through Liverpool by the early hours of Saturday March 1.

The whole team at Merseyrail are 100% behind Alex and many of us will join him in pulling on our running shoes for this vital local cause Neil Grabham

After running up to Ormskirk and across to Southport, he will head back through Merseyside and is hoping to complete his challenge at Hunts Cross station in south Liverpool at about 6pm.

The runner, from Bootle, Merseyside, said: “This has taken a lot of energy, both mentally and physically, to prepare for and I really want to enjoy it. I just hope the weather plays ball.

“This is going to be tough but I have done all the preparation.”

Along the route, he will be joined by representatives from more than 50 businesses and organisations who will run in relay, including Merseyrail managing director Neil Grabham.

Mr Grabham said: “We are delighted to be able to offer our support again as Alex tackles an astonishing challenge to run the entire length of our network in just over a day.

“The whole team at Merseyrail are 100% behind Alex and many of us will join him in pulling on our running shoes for this vital local cause.”

Pubs along the route have offered to open after hours to provide Mr Rigby with facilities and he will be followed by a support van to supply him with food, water and extra layers for the night-time temperatures.

His previous challenge raised enough to pay for an extra staff member for the nursery in Kirkdale, Liverpool, which provides childcare, information and support for families suffering domestic abuse.

He is hoping to raise even more than the £30,000 he achieved last year and has set a target of £35,000.

Nursery support manager Paula Graves said: “The impact that witnessing abuse can have on children is significant and part of what we do at Centre 56 is just provide that safe and nurturing space for children to rebuild their trust in the world.

“What Alex plans to do is unbelievable, and we’re so grateful to have him as part of our team bringing so much awareness to Centre 56.”

To find out more or donate, go to https://centre56.org.uk/running-the-railways/