Two-year-old boy who died in ‘medical episode’ at nursery named

A two-year-old boy who died after a medical episode at a nursery has been named as Jude Gerrard.

His heartbroken parents have told of their devastation at his loss, following the incident at the Early Learners Day Nursery in Bootle, Merseyside, on Tuesday January 14.

His death is currently being treated as “unexplained” and the circumstances area under investigation.

A post-mortem examination has taken place, but the cause of death has been withheld pending further reports, Merseyside Police said.

In a statement accompanied by pictures released by the parents through the force, they said: “This is our sweet baby boy, Jude Gerrard. We are absolutely heartbroken and devastated beyond words by this shocking and unexpected loss of the love of our lives.

“I know all parents think this about their own children, but Jude truly was so incredibly special.

“Everybody who ever met him couldn’t help but instantly love him, and he had so much love for everyone too, even if he’d pretend to web you like Spider-Man or wrestle you like Hulk Hogan.

“Our lives will never be the same again, he really was too good to be true and we can’t believe he has been taken away from us like this, with something so preventable.

“He deserved so, so much more. We count ourselves so lucky we got to be his mummy and daddy for two and a half years, even though he should have had so much more time.

“Please respect our privacy as we process and grieve this unimaginable loss and the police continue to investigate what happened to our amazing, beautiful, caring boy, Judie.”

Police were called around 12.35pm last Tuesday to the nursery on Hawthorne Road.

Jude was taken to hospital by paramedics but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.