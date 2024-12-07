Everton fan who travelled from South Africa ‘shattered’ as derby is called off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An Everton fan who travelled from South Africa said his lifelong dream to watch his team play was “shattered” after the final league Merseyside derby at Goodison Park between Everton and Liverpool was postponed due to Storm Darragh.

High winds and rain have battered the west coast and the decision to call off the lunchtime kick-off was made early on Saturday morning.

Gareth Clark, 29, told the PA news agency he arrived in the UK from Cape Town on November 27 and has been staying in London, Liverpool and Edinburgh since then, with the Merseyside derby the highlight of his trip.

“It has been my lifelong dream to come and watch Everton, and I finally saved enough money to come and watch my first derby – and, of course, the final derby at Goodison. Also my first time that I have managed to come to the UK,” he said.

I have been a massive Everton fan for about two decades, dating back to originally watching Steven Pienaar. It didn’t take long for me to fall in love with Everton Gareth Clark, South African football fan

Mr Clark, a teacher, said he spent a “vast amount” of money on the trip, including around £750 for flights.

“More than the money, it is my lifelong dream that was shattered when I heard the news this morning,” he said.

Mr Clark said it was “extremely heartbreaking and hard to believe” when he first learned of the news that the event would be postponed.

“I felt just complete shock. It has been a fantastic trip so far, but obviously everything has just been leading up to the reason why I came and I didn’t really believe it and then the time ticks on, and you realise the game should have started over two hours ago.

“I flew into London and I visited a friend and whatnot but it was the real reason I came. Obviously you try and make the most of it, you don’t want to just fly in and out, especially because it’s my first time in the UK.”

He said that despite the disappointment, he “completely understands” the decision to postpone the derby.

“I know there’s been a lot of really bad things that have happened in the past … having so many fans in that stadium, you want to make sure everyone is safe.

“It’s definitely the right decision, but it still doesn’t hurt any less.”

Mr Clark emphasised his huge dedication to his team.

“I have been a massive Everton fan for about two decades, dating back to originally watching Steven Pienaar. It didn’t take long for me to fall in love with Everton.

“I’ve met great people along the way who are Everton fans as well.”

Mr Clark said he will likely watch Everton play in person in the future, but he is unsure when this will happen due to the financial cost of coming to the UK from South Africa.

“I’m a teacher so, realistically, probably not anytime soon. I’m getting married in April, and the budget will be quite tight. This one was a bit of a spur of the moment when my holidays ended and I had some money saved up.

“I really hope to be able to return to watch our last derby at Goodison, however, financially I do not think it will be possible.

“I’ve been a huge, huge Everton fan for a very long time, so I definitely think that I will be back, I’m just not sure when.”