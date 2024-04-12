In Pictures: Racegoers lead style stakes for Ladies Day at Aintree
Day two of the Grand National Festival on Merseyside saw colourful costumes and elaborate headwear.
Racegoers donned their finery for Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival at Aintree on Friday.
On a breezy day in Liverpool, revellers began arriving early, dressed in summery frocks and high-heeled sandals.
Many sported wide-brimmed hats or elegant fascinators.
Ladies Day at Aintree is always a sell-out with punters dressed up to the nines looking forward to a packed racecard.