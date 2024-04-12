Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

In Pictures: Racegoers lead style stakes for Ladies Day at Aintree

Day two of the Grand National Festival on Merseyside saw colourful costumes and elaborate headwear.

PA Reporters
Friday 12 April 2024 11:44
Racegoers arrive on day two of the 2024 Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Racegoers arrive on day two of the 2024 Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Racegoers donned their finery for Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival at Aintree on Friday.

On a breezy day in Liverpool, revellers began arriving early, dressed in summery frocks and high-heeled sandals.

Many sported wide-brimmed hats or elegant fascinators.

Ladies Day at Aintree is always a sell-out with punters dressed up to the nines looking forward to a packed racecard.

