Woman arrested after car crashes through wall of primary school

A woman has been arrested after a car crashed through the wall of a primary school.

Police were called to The Beacon Primary School in Everton, Liverpool, at about 8.30am on Monday after reports of the collision.

A white Mercedes appeared to have gone through the wall of the school in Heyworth Street and could be seen inside a classroom.

A Merseyside Police spokesman said a 39-year-old woman from Walton, Liverpool, had been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and careless driving.

The force said no children were present in the area at the time of the collision, which took place shortly before the school was due to open.

A passenger in the car suffered a minor injury and the driver was assessed at the scene, police said.

The school was closed for the day and is being assessed for structural damage.