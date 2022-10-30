Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man, 79, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found shot dead

Merseyside Police were called to an address in Moreton early on Sunday to a report that the body of a woman in her 50s had been discovered.

Lucas Cumiskey
Sunday 30 October 2022 09:53
Merseyside Police are appealing for information (Peter Byrne/PA)
Merseyside Police are appealing for information (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

A 79-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead with a suspected gunshot wound.

Police were called to an address in Moreton, on the Wirral, at about 1.45am on Sunday to a report that the body of a woman in her 50s had been discovered inside.

She was pronounced dead at the scene in Meadowbrook Road, with an injury to her chest consistent with a gunshot wound, Merseyside Police said.

Officers arrested a 79-year-old man, who is known to the victim, on suspicion of murder and he has been taken into custody for questioning.

Recommended

Police erected a cordon in Meadowbrook Road and are carrying out forensic examinations, CCTV checks and house-to-house inquiries.

Chief Inspector Derek Riley said: “Although a man has been arrested following the tragic death of this woman in Moreton, we are still in the very early stages of our investigation and inquiries into the incident are still ongoing in the area.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area of Meadowbrook Road in the very early hours of this morning who saw or heard anything or thinks they have captured anything significant on their doorbell camera or dashcam to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“I would also encourage anyone who has any other information which they believe could assist with our investigation to get in touch as this could be vital to our inquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, or call 101 with log 096 of Sunday 30 October.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in