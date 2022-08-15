Gas company donates £500,000 to support residents affected by fatal explosion

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The gas company which supplies the south London street where an explosion killed a child last week has donated £500,000 to support evacuated residents.

Four-year-old Sahara Salman died after a terraced house collapsed on Galpin’s Road, Thornton Heath, in the borough of Merton, shortly after 7am on August 8, and three other people were seriously injured.

Seven days later, Southern Gas Networks (SGN) said it would help Merton Council provide for more than 500 evacuated residents who have been living in hotels for the past week.

An SGN spokesperson said: “We are continuing to support Merton council in recognition of the impact of the incident on the local community and to assist those affected at this very difficult time.

“This includes a voluntary contribution of £500,000 to help residents by funding the council’s response to the situation.

“We are also providing food and fuel vouchers for residents who have had to leave their homes temporarily.”

Police erects a cordon near the scene on Galpin’s Road, Merton, south London (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

On Friday, SGN told residents they would be returning over the weekend, but on Monday the gas was still leaking, according to the council.

Galpin’s Road resident Kutoya Kukanda, 50, has been struggling with injuries he sustained rescuing three children from the rubble in the moments after the blast.

He was hailed by neighbours as a “hero” alongside Delroy Simms, 62, after they helped three children escape the aftermath, and both have been living in hotels since.

Mr Kukanda first spoke with the PA news agency moments after the explosion, while still dressed in his pyjamas and baring a fresh bruise on his shin where he had been struck by a falling brick.

Speaking one week later, Mr Kukanda said: “Before, they (the council) said we are going back home at the weekend, but they changed it.

“We don’t know when we are going to go back to our houses.

“I’m feeling not so good because it’s a lot of worry for me, my leg and back are in a lot of pain.”

Residents Delroy Simms, 62, (left) and Kutoya Kukanda, 50, are still living in hotels after rescuing three children from the aftermath of a gas explosion on their street (Laura Parnaby/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Simms said he felt like he had been “living in limbo” for the past week.

“No one has told us when we can go back or if we can pop in and get our personal belongings,” he told PA.

“I’m thankful for the roof over our heads, but it’s not home.”

Mr Simms’ son, Tristan, 31, who was also evacuated, told PA that he was worried about an elderly resident housed in the same hotel as them who seemed to be suffering with dementia.

He said: “He has been confused – he comes down every day and asks what’s going on.

“We, as residents, have to make sure he’s okay. He hasn’t unpacked his bags.

“We’ve told the council.”

I'm really angry. I just want to go home. They should have treated us a lot better. Galpin's Road resident

Another Galpin’s Road resident, who did not wish to be named, told PA she is heavily asthmatic and was struggling to access an inhaler or painkillers.

She said the council had told her to use the daily £20 food allowance being distributed to residents for medicine too.

Speaking from the Hilton hotel in Croydon where she has been temporarily re-homed, she said: “I’m really angry. I just want to go home. They should have treated us a lot better.

“There’s an elderly woman in the hotel and she’s having to go up and down to the community centre every day to collect her money.”

The scene in Galpin’s Road in Thornton Heath, south London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

In a letter from Merton Council to residents, seen by PA, they said: “We are continuing to support more than 500 residents from 200 properties on Galpin’s Road while SGN work on site to fix the gas issue.

“We have collected and are caring for all pets who we have been notified about, and they are all in loving temporary homes until you can collect them and go home.

“We have started to go in and collect your bins, so that when you go home it is clean.

“We will also be providing cleaners to help you at home when you go back.”

The letter also told residents they could access “meals, cash support and medical services” at the New Horizon Centre until 4pm each day, but the resident said the meals comprised “cold sandwiches” and medical services were “just nappies”.

The Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command has launched a criminal investigation into the blast.

Those injured in the incident include an 11-year-old boy and a 54-year-old woman.