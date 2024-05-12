Former Met officer barred from policing after ‘inappropriate’ conduct

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been barred from the force after he allegedly struck a teenage girl in 2022.

Police said a two-day hearing found Pc Andrew Gatt breached the standards of professional behaviour “in regard to use of force and discreditable conduct”.

During a visit to the home of a teenage girl who had returned after she was reported missing, Mr Gatt allegedly struck her while attempting to take her phone.

Police said the hearing found the officer would have been dismissed if he was still serving after the hearing.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson said: “Pc Gatt’s actions towards this young girl were entirely inappropriate and certainly not what we would expect when dealing with someone who may be vulnerable.

“No police officer should use force inappropriately and the conclusion of the panel was wholly justified. Had he still been a serving police officer, he would have been dismissed.”

Mr Gatt resigned from the force in May this year and will be added to the barred list, which means he will not be able to be employed by policing in the future.