Met Police detective keeps job after asking attempted robbery victim on date

A top detective in Metropolitan Police has been given a final warning after he asked an attempted robbery victim out on a date.

Detective Chief Inspector James Mason was taking the victim’s witness statement in October 2011 when he asked “inappropriately personal” questions about her life.

DCI Mason, who was a detective sergeant at the time, asked her about relationships and whether she would like to go for dinner that evening.

The day after, he then sent the attempted robbery victim emails trying to establish a relationship with her.

A misconduct panel on Tuesday found all allegations against him proven.

He has now been given a final written warning for three years for breaching standards of authority, respect and courtesy, discreditable conduct and integrity.

DCI Mason, who works with the Central Specialist Crime Command, was reported to police in October 2020.

Detective Chief Superintendent Donna Smith, the Met’s head for professionalism, said DCI Mason “abused his position as a police officer and the victim’s trust.”

She said: “The behaviour of DCI Mason was unacceptable and unprofessional. A victim of crime is already likely to feel vulnerable, they should never be made to feel worse by the actions of a police officer.

“DCI Mason abused his position as a police officer and the victim’s trust. I want to thank the woman concerned for having the courage to come forward, it cannot have been easy for her.

“It is vital the public have confidence that, no matter how much time has passed, if they tell us about improper conduct by officers then we will support them and do all we can to investigate thoroughly and hold our officers to account.”