Panel retires to consider whether Met officer called others ‘cotton pickers’

A misconduct panel in the case of a Metropolitan police officer who is alleged to have used the term “cotton pickers” to describe black officers has retired to consider its decision.

Pc Mia Korell, who is part of the Roads and Transport policing command, allegedly used the term to describe black officers who did not believe the Territorial Support Group (TSG) was a racist unit.

It is alleged Pc Korell, herself a black officer, used the language when she bumped into Inspector Alistair Phillips while they were both off duty in Guildford on October 7 2022.

The pair had a broader conversation before they began speaking about racism in policing, the misconduct panel heard.

After hearing evidence from Mr Phillips and Pc Korell on Monday, the panel heard from lawyers representing the Metropolitan Police and Pc Korell.

Chloe Hill, on behalf of the Met, told the panel sitting in central London during her closing speech: “The outcome of this is that the panel have to make a decision on the credibility of the two witnesses.”

“It (cotton pickers) is so specific and unusual it is highly unlikely that Inspector Phillips misheard,” Ms Hill added.

“This self-evidently amounts to gross misconduct in that it is conduct so serious that it can amount to dismissal.”

Earlier on Monday, Mr Phillips told the hearing Pc Korell asked him if he believed the TSG, which both officers were part of at the time, was racist, to which he said no.

Mr Phillips said it was then that Pc Korell said black TSG officers who do not agree that the TSG is a racist unit are “just cotton pickers”.

Pc Korell denied using the term “cotton pickers” and told the panel: “It is not a term that you hear often in conversation, it is not part of my vernacular.

“I am aware of its existence but I didn’t say it, it strikes me as odd.”

Rebecca Hadgett, representing Pc Korell, told the hearing: “This is clearly a straightforward factual dispute, whether the words were used or not.”

She asked the panel, chaired by Commander Jason Prins, to consider what sort of person Pc Korell is and the evidence of her character, citing her “hard work, dedication and passion”.

The panel is expected to return its decision on Tuesday.