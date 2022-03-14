Spring sunshine expected across UK this weekend

Spring sunshine is expected across most of the UK this weekend, the Met Office has said.

After weeks of chilly and unsettled weather, many can look forward to plenty of “blue sky and a hint of spring warmth” in the coming days, although some rain is expected too, according to meteorologist Alex Deakin.

At the end of the week, a high pressure system moving in means it “should feel very pleasant on Friday and into the weekend,” he said.

Temperatures are expected to be in the teens this week and could reach 17C in the southeast on Friday.

“That high pressure looks likely to bring most of us a fine day on Friday and the high could continue to bring us fine weather into the weekend,” Mr Deakin said.

“With high pressure sitting right across the UK, that means generally fine and sunny conditions”.

However, it could be breezy in some areas, particularly in the north west where some showery rain is also possible.

Earlier in the week, largely dry and sunny weather is expected on Tuesday, while Wednesday could bring some heavy showers in places.

The rain is set to clear for many by Thursday, when a drier and warmer trend is set to kick off that could last for the rest of the month.

The Met Office said that next week “high pressure is likely to dominate”, meaning “temperatures (are) expected to be mild to very mild for most” while the “sunniest weather is expected to be in the south and east”.