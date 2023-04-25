Jump to content

UK to enjoy ‘dry and mild’ coronation weekend weather, says Met Office

The King’s coronation is less than two weeks away, with street parties planned across the nation.

Luke O'Reilly
Tuesday 25 April 2023 13:08
Britons can expect to enjoy “dry and mild weather” over the coronation weekend, the Met Office has said.

For those looking to be outside over the long weekend, Met Office press officer Grahame Madge said that they can expect “fairly settled conditions”.

That is a very generic forecast for the UK

Grahame Madge, Met Office

“The remaining period, which is really the period I think that we’re focusing on, brings fairly settled conditions, pushing in from the southwest with plenty of dry and mild weather across the UK,” he said.

“Temperatures (will be) generally near or slightly above average, with maximums expected in the high teens in the south of England.”

However, he warned that it was difficult to give a precise forecast this far in advance.

“That is a very generic forecast for the UK,” he said.

He added that some areas of the UK will be cooler than others.

“Above average temperatures is a reference to UK as a whole,” he said.

“That doesn’t exclude the possibility of some areas being warmer or cooler, because obviously there are many parts that make up the average.”

