LIVE: UK records ‘highest ever’ temperature as heatwave scorches country

Temperatures could breach 40C in the UK on Tuesday as the country experienced its hottest day on record amid the continued heatwave.

The highest temperature – 39.1C – was recorded in Charlwood in Surrey, according to provisional Met Office figures.

The Met Office earlier revealed that the UK had experienced its warmest night on record on Monday, with temperatures remaining in the mid-20s, meaning an uncomfortable sleep for many.

11.59am

The Met Office has stressed that these are provisional figures.

Recommended UK heatwave set to get even hotter as Europe faces apocalyptic scenes

11.52am

The UK has experienced its hottest day on record, with the temperature reaching 39.1C in Charlwood, Surrey, according to provisional Met Office figures.

11.18am

Firefighters in Cheshunt reveal the dangers of increasing temperatures

10.29am

This tweet by @GoodbyJeff shows a close shave as storms brew in Cornwall

10.07am

Boris Johnson indicated the lessons from the pandemic would be applied in the heatwave.

He told his final scheduled Cabinet meeting: “On another scorching, sweltering day I think it’s very, very important that we think back to that moment that we opened up (after the lockdown) and try and balance risk with the need to keep our country, our society and our economy moving.

“I hope, Cabinet, that you are all agreed that as far as possible we should keep schools open and keep our transport system going as far as we possibly can.”