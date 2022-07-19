LIVE: UK records ‘highest ever’ temperature as heatwave scorches country
The Met Office also said Monday night had been the hottest on record.
Temperatures could breach 40C in the UK on Tuesday as the country experienced its hottest day on record amid the continued heatwave.
The highest temperature – 39.1C – was recorded in Charlwood in Surrey, according to provisional Met Office figures.
The Met Office earlier revealed that the UK had experienced its warmest night on record on Monday, with temperatures remaining in the mid-20s, meaning an uncomfortable sleep for many.
11.59am
The Met Office has stressed that these are provisional figures.
11.52am
11.18am
10.29am
10.07am
Boris Johnson indicated the lessons from the pandemic would be applied in the heatwave.
He told his final scheduled Cabinet meeting: “On another scorching, sweltering day I think it’s very, very important that we think back to that moment that we opened up (after the lockdown) and try and balance risk with the need to keep our country, our society and our economy moving.
“I hope, Cabinet, that you are all agreed that as far as possible we should keep schools open and keep our transport system going as far as we possibly can.”
