Partial eclipse of supermoon to be visible across UK on Tuesday night

The partial eclipse will occur at 3.45am and 4% of the moon will be covered.

Jordan Reynolds
Tuesday 17 September 2024 20:16
The full harvest moon rises over The Couple sculpture at Newbiggin-by-the-Sea in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The full harvest moon rises over The Couple sculpture at Newbiggin-by-the-Sea in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Media)

A partial lunar eclipse of a supermoon will be visible across the UK on Tuesday night.

A supermoon occurs when the moon appears 30% brighter and 14% bigger in the sky, Becky Mitchell, Met Office meteorologist said.

She said: “The reason for that is the moon has an orbit around the Earth and the moon is in the part of its orbit where it is closest to the Earth.”

The supermoon will be visible on Tuesday night and also for the next few nights, but it will be at its fullest on Tuesday.

The partial lunar eclipse – when the Earth’s shadow covers part of the moon – will occur at 3.45am and 4% of the moon will be covered, Miss Mitchell added.

The partial eclipse will be visible for about an hour but it will peak at 3.45am.

Miss Mitchell said: “This evening it’ll be a really good chance for seeing (the supermoon), pretty much anywhere in the UK.

East Anglia and northern Scotland there’s a chance of cloud, after midnight cloud across southern England starts to increase, everywhere else is clear.”

There will be a supermoon four times this year, and the next partial eclipse will be in 2026, the forecaster added.

